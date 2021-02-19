Special Envoy for Libya Ján Kubiš meets Libyan interlocutors in Benghazi

BENGHAZI, 19 February 2021 - As part of his first visit to Libya where he met with a large number of Libyan officials and interlocutors, Special Envoy for Libya and Head of UNSMIL Ján Kubiš arrived today in Benghazi. The Special Envoy held a meeting with General Khalifa Haftar in the presence of the LAAF delegation to 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC). They both agreed on the importance for all parties in Libya to commit to and facilitate the holding of the national elections on 24 December 2021.

The meeting discussions focused on ways to expedite the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement, signed on 23 October 2020, including the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries as well as the unification of the military and security institutions. They also discussed ways to expedite the opening of the coastal road.

During the meeting, Mr. Kubiš praised the efforts of the 5+5 JMC and said, "Your patriotic work and courageous decisions, and your steadfast commitment to further the implementation of the ceasefire agreement played a crucial role in the success of the LPDF and brought Libya back on the path of reconciliation and unity."

Special Envoy Kubiš reiterated the urgent need to cease all international interference in Libya and for all countries to respect the UN Security Council resolutions, including the arms embargo, and most importantly to respect the will of the Libyans.