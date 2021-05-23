Special Envoy for Libya discusses support to the peace process in Libya with Turkish FM and other high-level Turkish officials

At the invitation of H.E. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya, and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ján Kubiš traveled to Turkey to consult on latest developments in and around Libya.

He was received in Antalya by Minister Çavuşoğlu, who expressed Turkey’s steadfast support to the Libyan-led, Libyan-owned dialogue process facilitated by the UN. Both sides confirmed the critical importance of holding national parliamentary and presidential elections in December 2021 - as set out by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum Roadmap and called upon by UN Security Council Resolution 2570 (2021) – and of supporting the interim executive authority and other institutions and authorities of Libya to achieve this objective, in order to put an end to the transitional period and further the unification of the country and its institutions.

They highlighted the importance of the implementation of the ceasefire agreement, in a balanced and sequenced way, that would lead to increased trust among all parties.

In Ankara Special Envoy Ján Kubiš exchanged opinions on the situation in Libya with high-level security representatives. He also briefed on UN activities and efforts in Libya