Special Envoy for Libya discusses implementation of ceasefire agreement, urgent security issues with Joint Military Commission in Sirte

Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Ján Kubiš was received yesterday by the Joint Military Commission (JMC) at its Headquarters in Sirte.

Special Envoy Kubiš expressed his high appreciation to the JMC for their work together guided by patriotic spirit and the national interest of Libya. He briefed the JMC on key elements of the recently adopted Security Council Resolution 2570 (2021) and 2571 (2021) as well as on outcomes of his engagements with a number of high-level officials representing diverse countries, including UN Security Council Member States and participants to the Berlin Conference on Libya.

The Special Envoy and the JMC members held a fruitful exchange on wide range of issues, notably focusing on how to advance the full implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement signed in Geneva on 23 October 2020. The Special Envoy noted with dismay the delays in the opening the coastal road and urged to remove quickly all obstacles in this regard. Both the Special Envoy and the JMC confirmed that the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces needs to start without further delay as a critical measure for the stability, security and unity of Libya and for the stability and security of the whole region.