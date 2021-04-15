Special Envoy for Libya discusses in Cairo ways to advance implementation of LPDF roadmap, notably holding of national elections in December 2021 and of the ceasefire agreement

CAIRO, 15 April 2021 –Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Ján Kubiš concluded today a two-day visit to Cairo where he met with high-level Egyptian officials and the Secretary-General of the League of Arab State (LAS).

Advancing the three-track Libyan dialogues, including the full implementation of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Roadmap and of the Ceasefire Agreement, as well as the critical importance of holding of national parliamentary and presidential elections on 24 December 2021, were the focus of discussions between the Special Envoy and Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Sameh Shokry. They confirmed the need to fully implement the ceasefire agreement including the withdrawal of the mercenaries and foreign forces. The Special Envoy also discussed security and political developments and way to support the unification of security institutions in Libya with Minister Abbas Kamil of General Intelligence. He also met with high-level officials at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Assistant Minister, and Political Advisor to the Minister, Mr. Nazih al-Naggary.

Special Envoy Kubiš also held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab State Ahmed Aboul Gheit, where he briefed on his latest outreach efforts with Libyan and international stakeholders. They both agreed on the need to move forward with the political, economic, security and humanitarian dialogue tracks, including through supporting the newly elected authority, the Presidency Council and the Government of National Unity. SG Aboul Gheit reiterated the importance of strengthening the UN-LAS cooperation and coordination in support of the Libyan people, including in the framework of the LAS/AU/EU/UN Quartet.

While in Cairo the Special Envoy held separate telephone conversations with Minister of State for Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly, AU Commission Chairperson’s Chef de Cabinet, Mohamed el-Hacen Lebatt and EU High Representative’s Chef de Cabinet, Pedro Serrano.