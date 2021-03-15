Special Envoy Ján Kubiš welcomes the swearing-in of the government of national unity as important step towards a unified, democratic and sovereign Libya

TRIPOLI, 15 March 2021 - The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya, and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ján Kubiš welcomes the swearing-in of the Government of National Unity (GNU) today before the House of Representatives (HoR), during its session in Tobruk.

The Special Envoy congratulates the Prime-Minister Abdlehamid AlDabaiba and his cabinet as well as the new Presidency Council and encourages them to swiftly embark on addressing the many challenges the Libyan people face, enhance the living conditions and basic services and prepare the country for the holding of inclusive national elections on 24 December 2021. He commends the HoR, its leadership, and members who have once again come together in unity and demonstrated their constitutional responsibility for the benefit of their people and their country.

Special Envoy Kubiš, takes this opportunity to commend former President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord Mr. Fayez Serraj for his leadership, statesmanship, and his keenness to ensure a smooth and rapid transition of power.

Today’s swearing-in session illustrates the eagerness and the determination of Libyans to overcome their difference, work for a better future for all, march together towards unity, national reconciliation, transitional justice, equality and empowerment of women and youth, and towards building a united, sovereign, independent and democratic state, governed by the rule of law and the respect for human rights equality for all.

UNSMIL and its international partners stand firmly ready to continue providing all necessary support to the Libyan people and Libyan institutions.