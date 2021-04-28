Special Envoy Ján Kubiš meets Libyan officials in Libya, urges swift implementation of Ceasefire Agreement, LPDF Roadmap and stresses the importance of holding national elections on 24 December

Tripoli, 28 April 2021 - Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Ján Kubiš arrived in Libya on Monday 26 April to meet Libyan interlocutors and officials with the aim to advance the implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement and the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Roadmap leading up to the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021.

Special Envoy Kubiš held today a series of meetings with high-level Libyan officials starting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ms. Najla El-Mangoush. They both reiterated the need to respect Libya’s sovereignty in compliance with UN Security Council Resolutions 2570 (2021) and 2571 (2021), as well as the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement including through the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries, without delay as requested by the UN Security Council. Foreign Minister El- Mangoush highlighted the need for their withdrawal with a clear framework and timelines. The minister further elaborated the need for a comprehensive DDR programme for the country to bring all the arms under the control of the state. The Special Envoy and Foreign Minister El-Mangoush agreed on strengthening the UN-Libyan cooperation, including through facilitating the humanitarian support to irregular migrants and refugees and their voluntary repatriation and resettlement, and the work of UN Agencies Funds and Programmes to ensure better humanitarian and development support to the Libyan people.

Regional security situation and its impact on the stability in Libya, the progress in the implementation of the LPDF Roadmap and the Ceasefire Agreement, especially the opening of the coastal road, in addition to the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters as well as the preparations for holding the national elections on 24 December topped the discussions during a meeting between the Special Envoy and the two deputies of the Presidency Council Mr. Abdullah Allafi and Mr. Musa Al Koni today in Tripoli. The Special Envoy welcomed the establishment of the High National Reconciliation Commission, urged the appointment and inclusion of women, including in the leadership, and offered UN support for achieving an inclusive, right-based national reconciliation and transitional justice. He stressed that holding the national elections on 24 December is critical for Libya’s transition towards unity, democracy, stability and prosperity, and urged in this regard relevant Libyan institutions and parties, including the House of Representatives, to live up to the aspiration of the Libyan people and swiftly finalize the necessary constitutional and legal framework. The two deputies concurred and highlighted the need for unification of the security organs in the country for the implementation of LPDF roadmap, especially holding the elections on 24 December. They requested international support for the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries, fighters and forces from Libya. National reconciliation remains a priority for the presidency and they process will be implemented through the recently established High national reconciliation commission, in cooperation with the African Union and the United Nations.

The Special Envoy also met with Deputy Prime Minister Ramadan Abou Janah and discussed the security situation in the country and in particular in Southern Libya especially in light of recent developments in Chad. The Deputy Prime Minister requested UN support for the unification of Libyan institutions, notably military and security ones, and for the withdrawal of foreign mercenaries, fighters and forces from Libya. They also discussed ways to boost the humanitarian support to Southern towns and cities through the UN Agencies and Funds and Programmes.

At the end of today’s program of meetings, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Aldabaiba received Special Envoy Ján Kubiš who briefed him on his recent visits to and talks held in different capitals in support of peace efforts in Libya. They discussed the recently adopted UN Security Council Resolutions 2570 (2021) and 2571 (2021) and ways to implement them, including the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and the deployment of UN ceasefire monitors. The meeting also touched upon the progress made so far in the political process, and the steps needed for the holding of the elections on 24 December 2021, the budget as well as areas of collaboration between the UN and the Government in support of the Libyan people. The Special Envoy and PM AlDabaia also discussed the security situation in Libya and the region following the development in Chad.