Social protection systems for children in Libya - Literature review [EN/AR]

SUMMARY

Years of conflict have damaged infrastructure and displaced thousands of individuals and families within the country, limiting the population’s access to public services and livelihoods. In 2021, the Cash and Markets Working Group estimates that 317,657 Libyans and non-Libyans, including 116,699 children, require cash transfer support to meet their basic needs. In this challenging environment, social protection, which became a sustainable development goal in 2015, can provide vital support to vulnerable populations.

As Libya transitions from a humanitarian crisis toward stabilisation and recovery, there is a growing interest in understanding social protection systems in the country. In Libya, the Social Solidarity Fund and the Ministry of Social Affairs are the main implementer of state-led social assistance supporting vulnerable people. While their programmes appear to be significant and critical, scant information is available on the scope, status, and coverage of these social protection programmes. To advocate for reform, help expand the coverage of existing programmes, and strengthen linkages with current humanitarian efforts, there is a need for a precise understanding of the legal framework, management, and implementation of current social protection programmes.

Based on a thorough review of reports, articles, laws, decrees, and official websites, this literature review forms part of the Blueprint Initiative - Social Protection System for Children assessment being conducted in Libya by UNICEF and UNHCR in partnership with REACH. The present assessment seeks to examine social protection programmes for children in Libya, run by the Social Solidarity Fund and the Ministry of Social Affairs; it aims to understand the eligibility criteria, the application process, and what barriers or bottlenecks are faced by those trying to apply. This document lays the groundwork for this assessment by addressing social protection’s relationship with humanitarian and development work, understanding the crucial role it can play in child development, and how national systems often struggle to be inclusive of all population groups. It then moves on to look at the case of Libya and the current state of social protection programmes in place for children in the country, as well as the laws and policies that underpin them.

Although the Libyan government recognises social protection as a right of its citizens (Social Security Law of 1980), through key legal frameworks covering vulnerable groups such as children, persons with disabilities and children without legal guardians, this review highlights the significant information gaps that remain regarding the degree to which social protection programmes are currently functioning across the country, emphasising the need for primary data collection. This review also underlines the lack of legal provisions for migrant and refugee population groups in Libya, regarding their right to social protection. Therefore, this literature review also prompts further, in-depth research to better understand if, in practice, migrant and refugee children and families do access social protection programmes, and if not, from what other social safety nets they benefit.