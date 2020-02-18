Snapshots from the field: Libya - 18 February 2020

Communication is a basic human need. In times of conflict and insecurity, this need intensifies as communicating and accessing information are – quite literally – lifelines for those in need of humanitarian assistance.

An early idea for a common feedback mechanism (CFM) in Libya crystallized into something tangible this week.

In ancient Tripoli, teetering on the northern edge of the African continent, the ETS did a preliminary launch of an inter-agency call centre on 16 February. Named Tawasul, which means ‘dialogue’ in Arabic, the call centre will make it possible for affected communities – specifically internally displaced people (IDPs) – to report complaints and share feedback. It also has a dual function in that it strengthens humanitarian accountability to affected people by better understanding their needs and making more informed programming decisions.

By the end of day one, call centre staff had already received five calls from people requesting medical assistance, food assistance, shelter and cash-based interventions. The requests are now on the journey to being addressed by the relevant organisations and, hopefully, resolved.