Six municipalities come top in the Child-Friendly Municipality Initiative

TRIPOLI, 10 March 2020 - The efforts of six municipalities in advancing child rights agenda and prioritising the needs of children and adolescents has been recognized today within the joint programme of UNICEF and EU in partnership with Ministry of Local Government.

The municipal councils of Alzintan, Awjila, Ghadames, Sirte, Souq Al Juma'a, Yefren, were presented with Certificates of Recognition for promoting children rights, improving service delivery, protection of children and adolescents, encouraging their participation and engagement with their respective municipalities.

His Excellency Minister of Local Government, Dr. Milad Al-Taher said, “The ChildFriendly Municipal Initiative was launched in 2017 with the aim of encouraging municipalities to promote values that empower children and youth and ensure their positive participation in the decision-making process. I would like to stress the necessity of all municipalities to play their role of being the incubator that promotes commitment to children's rights and the transition from the concept of protection to the concept of development” The EU Ambassador to Libya, Alan Bugeja, stated “Children rely on adults for the nurture and guidance they need to grow towards independence. The on-going armed conflict in Libya and mass displacement are often impacting family structures, forcing changes that can be particularly devastating for children. Their voice must be heard, their needs must be addressed. I would like to praise the efforts of those Municipal Councils protecting children and ensuring their access to basic services such health and education. I hope their example will inspire more similar initiatives throughout the country”

“This Certificate of Recognition is a celebration of the efforts and commitment of the six municipalities to improve the lives of children within their jurisdiction by contributing to realising their rights,” said Abdel-Rahman Ghandour, UNICEF Special Representative in Libya. “More and more efforts will be needed across the country to provide safe spaces for girls and boys living in urban areas who are spending too much time indoors” he added.