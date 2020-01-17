17 Jan 2020

Six months following the enforced disappearance of Siham Sergewa, UNSMIL calls for her immediate release

Report
from UN Support Mission in Libya
Published on 17 Jan 2020 View Original

TRIPOLI, 17 January 2020 - Six months ago, Siham Sergewa, an elected member of the House of Representatives, was seized at night from her home in the heavily fortified Buhedima District of Benghazi. Since her violent abduction, Ms. Sergewa’s fate remains unknown.

UNSMIL continues to follow up on the enforced disappearance of Ms. Sergewa and reiterates that the authorities in eastern Libya are responsible for respecting international human rights law and are legally obliged to establish the fate and whereabouts of Ms. Sergewa.

Ms. Sergewa’s enforced disappearance constitutes an attempt to silence one of Libya’s prominent female voices and to intimidate others seeking to participate in the country's political life. Violence against women in politics also threatens gender equality and the building of robust and resilient democratic institutions.

The United Nations condemns the abduction and the disappearance of Ms. Sergewa. We demand the immediate release for her and for all victims of forced disappearance and that those responsible be held accountable.

