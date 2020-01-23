Situation of human rights in Libya, and the effectiveness of technical assistance and capacity-building measures received by the Government of Libya: Report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (A/HRC/43/75) [EN/AR]

Summary

In the present report, submitted to the Human Rights Council pursuant to Council resolution 40/27, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights describes the situation of human rights in Libya from January to December 2019, and provides an overview of the work and technical assistance conducted by the Human Rights, Transitional Justice and Rule of Law Service of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in cooperation with the Office of the High Commissioner (OHCHR).

The High Commissioner highlights key human rights issues relating to the protection of civilians in armed conflict, in particular its impact on women and children; the situation of migrants and refugees; the rights to freedom of opinion and expression; the administration of justice; and the support provided to victims of human rights violations.

The High Commissioner also describes capacity-building activities conducted by UNSMIL and the implementation of the human rights due diligence policy on United Nations support to non-United Nations security forces.

The High Commissioner concludes the report with recommendations for the Government of National Accord in Libya, all parties to the conflict and the international community.