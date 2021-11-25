Sidi Khalifa Multi-Sectoral Needs Assessment Report November 2021

Sidi Khalifa is a semi-rural coastal town located 20 km northeast of Benghazi’s city centre in Libya. Locally, Sidi Khalifa is considered the eastern entry point of the city of Benghazi. Though Sidi Khalifa itself has not witnessed armed conflict in recent years, the town hosts a diverse array of communities displaced from Libya’s decade long conflict, including internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Murzuq, Tawergha, Benghazi city centre, Al-Sabri, Al-Lethyi, and Tarhouna. Sidi Khalifa’s long distance from basic services, including limited connection to the main water network, is known to contribute to vulnerabilities amongst the town’s residents. The influx of IDPs has also added pressure to the town’s already overstretched services. Yet likely due to the Sidi Khalifa’s remote geographical location, little to no assistance has been provided by international organizations or local Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) to residents in the area.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) has had a presence in Benghazi city and the surrounding areas affected by displacement since 2018. Sidi Khalifa was selected for a multi-sectoral needs assessment as part of wider efforts to highlight needs in Hard-to-Reach and underserved areas across Libya.

1.1 Key Findings

The NRC Libya’s Rapid Needs Assessment (RNA) team undertook household and community- level assessments covering Sidi Khalifa, an underserved town northeast of Benghazi with a high number if IDPs, between March and June 2021. The data collection included three Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) with local officials and household surveys with 348 residents of the town, nearly a third of whom were IDPs. Below are key findings identified from the assessment: