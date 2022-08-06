Settlement-based Assessment (SBA) ABA Ajdabiya August 2022

SUMMARY This settlement-based assessment (SBA) was set in Ajdabiya, a city with an estimated Libyan population of around 140,000 and of those around 12,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs)1 and additionally, about 36,000 refugees and migrants.2 Located in Cyre- naica in the East (see Map 1), Ajdabiya connects the East and the West and is, due to its location, historically known to be the hub for IDPs both from the East and West, when waves of conflict erupt. Furthermore, Ajdabiya is also a central transit hub for northern migration routes from the Egyptian and Sudanese border connecting migration routes to the coastal cities of Tripoli and Benghazi and beyond.

Despite Ajdabiya’s central role as a host for IDPs, refugees, and migrants, international actors still face a number of information gaps. Most notably, they lack information nec- essary to understand not only the needs of non-displaced persons (NDs), IDPs, refu- gees, and migrants in Ajdabiya, but also of the capacities and gaps of service providers and the local social cohesion dynamics. For actors seeking to address needs in urban protracted conflict contexts, it is essential to understand local dynamics of formal and informal local stakeholders and population groups in order to provide conflict-sensi- tive assistance. Lack of information and understanding of particularly informal stake- holders and systems can otherwise prevent effective local initiatives and solutions.6 Therefore, REACH designed this assessment in close collaboration with the Nexus Working Group (NWG) members and the municipal council of Ajdabiya to fill the current identified information gaps on key services, livelihoods, social cohesion as well as migration to support future planned interventions and development plans. The information gaps were identified through rounds of preliminary interviews and secondary desk review.

This assessment covers the baladiya (the third administrative subdivision of Libya) of Ajdabiya covering all of the 7 muhallahs (the fourth administrative subdivision of Libya) in the city, through cluster sampling of the peri-urban Sultan El Janoubi and El Chamali as well as Zouitina, and the urban muhallahs of downtown Ajdabiya: Ajdabiya Charkia, Aljanoubiya, Chamalia, and Al Gharbiya (see Map 1). Within these muhallahs were 37 neighbourhoods identified (the fifth unofficial administrative subdivision of Libya). The assessment is a mixed-methods research, where both Libyan, refugee, and migrant population groups were targeted for the quantitative and qualitative data collection process. Primary data collection took place between end of December 2021 till begin- ning of March 2022. In total, the assessment comprises 385 individual interviews with Libyans (50% male and 50% female), 200 individual interviews with migrants (90% male and 10% female), 44 key informant interviews (KIIs), and 9 focus group discussions (FGDs).