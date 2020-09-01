Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, September 2020

Overview

Niger has the presidency in September. While the Security Council is expected to continue to work largely remotely, due to COVID-19 restrictions, it plans to hold some meetings—including adoptions—on UN premises.

Niger has chosen to hold four meetings focused on its areas of priority. It is organising a debate on the role of the International Organization of La Francophonie (OIF) in peace and security, with briefings expected from the Secretary-General of the OIF, Louise Mushikiwabo, the UN Secretariat and civil society.

A debate on children and armed conflict and attacks against schools, with a focus on the Sahel region, is also planned. The anticipated briefers are Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Virginia Gamba and UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. A child civil society representative may also brief.

There will also be a summit-level debate on global governance in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic which will be held during the virtual high-level week in the General Assembly in the third week of September. Expected briefers are the Secretary-General, António Guterres, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and a civil society representative.

Niger also plans to hold a ministerial-level open debate on the humanitarian impact of environmental degradation on peace and security with a particular focus on the Sahel region. Senior officials from the Secretariat of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification and the ICRC are expected to brief, as is a civil society representative.

Other debates this month include a debate for the annual briefing on UN peacekeeping reform and the quarterly debate on Afghanistan. Regarding Afghanistan, an adoption is also scheduled to renew the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan.

Three other adoptions are anticipated to renew the mandates of the UN Investigative Team to Promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by Da’esh/ISIL, the UN Verification Mission in Colombia and the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL). There will be open and closed VTC meetings on UNSMIL ahead of the adoption.

The regular meetings on Syria, Yemen and the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question, are also on the programme of work. On Syria, there will be open and closed VTCs on the political and humanitarian situation and a closed VTC on the use of chemical weapons. The meetings on developments in Yemen and on the situation in the Middle East are planned in both open and closed format.

Regarding African issues, there will be meetings on Sudan and South Sudan. The Council will hold open and closed VTCs for briefings on reports on the the AU/UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur, the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan, and the UN Mission in South Sudan. There will also be the quarterly briefing on the work of the 1591 Sudan Sanctions Committee by its chair, Ambassador Sven Jürgenson (Estonia).

Also expected in September is the 14th annual meeting with the AU Peace and Security Council. The Council will be watching developments in Belarus, Burundi, Guinea-Bissau, Iran and Mali.