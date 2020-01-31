Security Council Report Monthly Forecast, February 2020

Overview

Belgium has the February presidency of the Security Council. It has decided to hold an open debate on transitional justice, and will also hold a high-level briefing on “Integrating child pro-tection into peace processes to resolve conflict and sustain peace”. Belgian King Philippe and Queen Mathilde are expected to be in atten-dance, and King Philippe will most likely make a statement. Both the debate and the briefing will be presided over by the country’s foreign minister, Philippe Goffin.

There will be two other meetings, briefings both, on thematic issues: on the threat posed by the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant and the Secretary-General’s tenth strategic-level report; and on small arms, to consider the Secretary-General’s sixth biennial report on the topic.

Two meetings on European organisations are expected: the annual briefing by the Chairper-son-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), and the annual meeting on strengthening the partnership with the EU, with a briefing by the EU High Repre-sentative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Several African issues will be addressed in February. The Council expects briefings, fol-lowed by consultations, on Central African Republic, Guinea-Bissau and Somalia. It will hold an informal interactive dialogue on Burun-di. It will hold consultations to receive a briefing on the 751 Somalia Sanctions Committee. It is also expected to adopt resolutions extending the mandates of the UN Integrated Peacebuild-ing Office (UNIOGBIS) in Guinea-Bissau, the Panel of Experts assisting the 1970 Libya Sanc-tions Committee as well as the measures related to the illicit export of crude oil from Libya, and the Panel of Experts assisting the 1591 Sudan Sanctions Committee.

On Yemen, there will be a briefing in consul-tations and the adoption of a resolution renew-ing financial and travel ban sanctions and the mandate of the Yemen Panel of Experts. There will be the three regular meetings on Syria: brief-ings followed by consultations on the political and humanitarian situation and a meeting in consultations on chemical weapons. The regu-lar briefing and consultations on Israel/Palestine will also take place.

The Council will receive its first briefing, followed by consultations, on the new special political mission, the UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH).

Regarding Asia, a briefing in consultations is expected on the work of the 1718 Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Sanctions Committee.

Council members will most likely follow closely developments in Myanmar and South Sudan, although no meetings on these issues were scheduled at press time.