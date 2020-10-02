Security Council Renews Authorization for States to Inspect Vessels Outside Libya’s Territorial Waters on Suspicion of Smuggling Migrants

SC/14316

Condemning All Human Trafficking, Members Unanimously Adopt Resolution 2546 (2020)

Condemning all migrant smuggling and human trafficking off the coast of Libya today, the Security Council renewed for another year its authorization for Member States to inspect vessels outside that country’s territorial waters, when there are reasonable grounds to believe they are participating in those illicit activities.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2546 (2020) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council extended several measures initially set out in resolution 2240 (2015), including authorization for Member States to seize vessels confirmed as being used for smuggling migrants or trafficking in human beings from Libya.

The Council requested that the Secretary‑General report back to members on the implementation of today’s resolution, one month before it expires.

Beginning at 10:06 a.m., the meeting ended at 10:09 a.m.

