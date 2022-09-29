Security Council Renews Authorization to Inspect Vessels Suspected of Smuggling Migrants, Human Trafficking from Libya, Adopting Resolution 2652 (2022)

SC/15043

29 SEPTEMBER 2022

The Security Council renewed for another year its authorization for Member States to inspect vessels on the high seas off Libya’s coast that they have reasonable grounds to suspect are being used for migrant smuggling and human trafficking from that country, and to seize those vessels that are confirmed as being used for those purposes.

Unanimously adopting resolution 2652 (2022) (to be issued as document S/RES/2652(2022) under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations, the Council condemned all acts of migrant smuggling and human trafficking, through and from the Libyan territory and off the coast of Libya, which undermine further the process of stabilization of that country and endanger the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

In addition, the Council requested that the Secretary-General report on the implementation of today’s resolution in 11 months’ time.

The meeting began at 10:01 a.m. and ended at 10:04 a.m.

For information media. Not an official record.