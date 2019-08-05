Security Council Press Statement on Libya, 5 August 2019

SC/13910

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Joanna Wronecka (Poland):

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed the messages set out in the Council’s press statement of 5 July 2019, in particular the call on all parties to commit to a ceasefire and rapidly to return to a United Nations-mediated political process.

The members of the Security Council welcomed and expressed full support for the call of the Special Representative, during his briefing of 29 July 2019, for a truce between the parties to be declared for Eid al-Adha. This truce should be accompanied by confidence-building measures between the parties.

The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their full support for the Special Representative’s leadership. Lasting peace and stability in Libya, including an end to the worsening humanitarian crisis, will come only through a political solution.

The members of the Security Council reinforced the importance of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Libya.

