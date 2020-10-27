Security Council Press Statement on Libya (27 October 2020)

SC/14339

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Vassily A. Nebenzia (Russian Federation):

The members of the Security Council welcomed the permanent ceasefire agreement signed by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission on 23 October in Geneva following talks facilitated by the United Nations. The members of the Security Council called on the Libyan parties to abide by their commitments and implement the agreement in full.

The members of the Security Council called on the Libyan parties to show the same determination in reaching a political solution through the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF). They welcomed the launch of the LPDF on 26 October with a virtual meeting and looked forward to the in-person meeting of the LPDF in Tunisia on 9 November.

The members of the Security Council recalled their resolution 2510 (2020) and the commitment of the participants of the Berlin Conference to comply with the arms embargo and to refrain from intervening in the armed conflict or in the internal affairs of Libya. They called on Member States to respect and support the implementation of the ceasefire agreement. The members of the Security Council reaffirmed their strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya.

