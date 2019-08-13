13 Aug 2019

Security Council Press Statement on Libya, 11 August 2019

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 11 Aug 2019 View Original

SC/13916

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Joanna Wronecka (Poland):

The Members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the attack on a United Nations convoy on 10 August 2019 in Benghazi. Those behind the attack should be identified and held accountable.

The Members of the Security Council expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

The Members of the Security Council reaffirmed the messages set out in the Council’s press statement of 5 August 2019, including their full support for the Special Representative’s leadership.

The Members of the Security Council welcomed and expressed full support for the truce between the parties over Eid al-Adha. This truce should be accompanied by confidence-building measures between the parties, with the aim of ensuring this truce can turn into a lasting ceasefire. Lasting peace and stability in Libya, including an end to the worsening humanitarian crisis, will come only through a political solution and the parties should engage without delay under the auspices of the United Nations.

For information media. Not an official record.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.