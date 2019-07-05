05 Jul 2019

Security Council Press Statement on Libya

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 05 Jul 2019 View Original

SC/13873

5 JULY 2019

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Gustavo Meza-Cuadra (Peru):

The Members of the Security Council condemned the attack on the detention centre near Tripoli on 2 July, which resulted in 53 people killed and over 130 injured.

The Members of the Security Council stressed the need for all parties to urgently de-escalate the situation and to commit to a ceasefire.

The Members of the Security Council further called on all parties rapidly to return to United Nations political mediation and reaffirmed their full support for the leadership of the United Nations Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Ghassan Salamé. Lasting peace and stability in Libya will come only through a political solution. They noted ongoing efforts in support by the African Union, the Arab League and others.

The members of the Security Council expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian situation in Libya and called on the parties to allow full access for humanitarian agencies. The members remain concerned about the conditions in the detention centres which are the responsibility of the Libyan Government.

The members of the Security Council called for full respect for the arms embargo by all Member States, in line with resolution 1970 (2011).

The Members of the Security Council reinforced the importance of the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Libya and called on all Member States not to intervene in the conflict or take measures that exacerbate the conflict.

LIBYA For information media. Not an official record.

