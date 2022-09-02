Security Council Press Statement on Libya (1 September 2022)

SC/15015

The following Security Council press statement was issued today by Council President Nicolas de Rivière (France):

The members of the Security Council condemned the violent clashes perpetrated by armed groups in Tripoli on 27 August, resulting in civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure. They called on all parties to preserve the prevailing calm on the ground.

The members of the Security Council called on Libyan parties to respect international law, particularly regarding the protection of civilians, and they urged all parties to allow and facilitate full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access. They further called on all Libyan parties to refrain from violence or any other actions that could escalate tensions and undermine the political process or the 23 October 2020 ceasefire in Libya, which should be implemented in full, including through the withdrawal of all foreign forces, foreign fighters and mercenaries from the country without further delay.

The members of the Security Council reiterated that there can be no military solution in Libya and urged all Libyan parties, facilitated by the United Nations, to agree a pathway to deliver presidential and parliamentary elections across the country as soon as possible through dialogue, compromise and constructive engagement, in a transparent and inclusive manner. In this vein, they called upon the Secretary-General to appoint a Special Representative of the Secretary-General immediately. They further emphasized the importance of an inclusive, comprehensive national dialogue and reconciliation process aimed at, inter alia, forming a unified Libyan Government able to govern across the country and representing the whole people of Libya. They called for the full, equal, effective and meaningful participation of women at all levels, including in leadership positions, and in all activities and decision-making relating to democratic transition, conflict resolution and peacebuilding, and the inclusion of youth and civil society representation.

The members of the Security Council recalled that the measures set out in resolution 1970 (2011), as modified by subsequent resolutions, shall apply to individuals and entities determined by the United Nations Libya Sanctions Committee to be engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the peace, stability or security of Libya or obstruct or undermine the successful completion of its political transition, including by obstructing or undermining the election. They further demanded full compliance by all Member States with the arms embargo imposed under resolution 1970 (2011), as modified by subsequent resolutions.

The members of the Security Council reiterated their demand that all parties comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and emphasized that those responsible for violations of international humanitarian law and violations and abuses of human rights must be held accountable.

For information media. Not an official record.