Security Council Committee on Libya Meets with Panel of Experts

SC/15112

21 NOVEMBER 2022

On 4 November 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya met in informal consultations to hear a presentation by the Panel of Experts on Libya on its work programme under the mandate extended by resolution 2644 (2022).

The Panel presented the following areas of focus: i) armed groups, with a focus on human trafficking and other types of transnational criminal activities, and their capacity to impact the Libyan political process; ii) international humanitarian law and human rights violations; iii) the arms embargo, including reporting on incidents of non-compliance by land, air and sea; iv) any attempts at illicit exports of crude oil and refined petroleum products as well as gathering information and reporting cases of fuel smuggling and other illicit activities; v) the assets freeze, including continued monitoring of its proper implementation.

The presentation was followed by a discussion between Committee members and the Panel. Committee members welcomed the work programme of the Panel and expressed their support to the Panel.

For information media. Not an official record.