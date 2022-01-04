Security Council Committee on Libya Meets with Libyan Investment Authority, 16 December

SC/14757

31 DECEMBER 2021

On 16 December 2021, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya met with a delegation from the Libyan Investment Authority, an entity subject to the assets freeze measures imposed in resolutions 1970 (2011) and 1973 (2011), as modified by resolution 2009 (2011), to discuss issues related to the assets freeze. The Committee previously met with the Libyan Investment Authority on 12 September 2019 and 15 December 2020.

The Permanent Representative of the State of Libya, Ambassador Taher M.T. Elsonni, and the Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of the Libyan Investment Authority, Dr. Ali Mahmoud Hassen Mohammed briefed the Committee on this occasion. This was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the invited participants.

Committee members emphasized preserving the integrity and value of the Libyan frozen assets, which are meant for the benefit of the Libyan people.

For information media. Not an official record.