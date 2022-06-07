Security Council Committee on Libya Discusses Final Report of Panel of Experts

SC/14924

On 20 May 2022, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya held informal consultations to consider the final report of its Panel of Experts, pursuant to paragraph 13 of resolution 2571 (2021), which was submitted to the Security Council on 25 May 2022.

The Panel of Experts provided an overview of its final report, covering the following areas: acts that threaten the peace, stability or security of Libya, or obstruct or undermine the successful completion of its political transition; implementation of the arms embargo, assets freeze and travel ban; and the measures in relation to attempts to illicitly export crude oil and refined petroleum products from Libya.

Thereafter, Committee members discussed the recommendations contained in the Panel’s final report. Consideration of follow-up action related to the three recommendations addressed to the Committee and the one recommendation addressed to all Member States, is ongoing.