Security Council Committee on Libya Discusses Final Panel of Experts Report

SC/14040

5 DECEMBER 2019

On 25 November 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya held its seventh informal consultations of the year.

The Committee heard a presentation by the Panel of Experts on its final report pursuant to paragraph 15 of resolution 2441 (2018), which will be submitted to the Security Council no later than 15 December 2019.

The presentation covered, inter alia, the ongoing conflict in Libya, international humanitarian law violations and human rights abuses identified by the Panel, the alarming amount of arms embargo violations and implementation challenges, unity of Libyan financial and oil institutions, implementation of the measures aimed at preventing illicit exports of petroleum, including crude oil and refined petroleum products, implementation of the assets freeze and the travel ban.

The presentation was followed by an interactive discussion between Committee members and the Panel of Experts. Thereafter, Committee members discussed the 13 recommendations contained in the Panel’s final report of which 9 are addressed to the Security Council and 4 to the Committee.

During the discussion, Committee members expressed their concern about the lack of implementation of the arms embargo in particular, and reported violations thereof, as well as attacks against civilians and civilian objects that constitute a breach of international humanitarian law. In the coming days, the Committee will be considering the recommendations addressed to it by the Panel of Experts.

Committee members also discussed their working methods.

Committee members reiterated their support to the work of the Panel of Experts and encouraged the Panel to regularly report on cases of non‑compliance with the relevant resolutions. Committee members also underlined the importance of the privileges and immunities enjoyed by experts on mission under the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations.

