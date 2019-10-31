31 Oct 2019

Security Council Committee Concerning Libya Receives Briefing from Support Mission, Update by Panel of Experts

Report
from UN Security Council
Published on 30 Oct 2019 View Original

SC/14006

On 22 October 2019, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1970 (2011) concerning Libya held its sixth informal consultations of the year.

The Committee received a briefing from the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and an oral update by the Panel of Experts on Libya, both focusing on implementation of the arms embargo and reported violations thereof. The briefings reflected concern over the continued influx of weapons and other forms of reported military support fuelling the conflict.

Committee members denounced continued violations of the arms embargo and mounting civilian casualties, stressing that attacks against civilians and civilian objects constitute a breach of international humanitarian law. They emphasized the importance of the full implementation of the arms embargo as necessary to the political process in Libya, along with the need to identify and hold violators accountable in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions on Libya.

Committee members called upon Member States to cooperate fully with the Panel and to support the Panel’s investigatory work, particularly with regard to information-sharing and access. They looked forward to the submission of the Panel’s final report, which is expected to be presented to the Security Council before 15 December, with its findings and recommendations, in accordance with paragraph 15 of resolution 2441 (2018).

