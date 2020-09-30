Security and military direct talks between Libyan parties in Hurghada, Egypt conclude with important recommendations

Hurghada, 29 September 2020 – Delegations representing the Government of National Accord and the “Libyan Arab Armed Forced,” and comprising police and military officers, have concluded two days of security and military talks, facilitated by UNSMIL, in the city of Hurghada (Egypt).

Discussions were marked by a spirit of responsibility, transparency and mutual trust. They addressed a number of pressing security and military issues, including confidence-building measures; security arrangements in an area to be defined at a later stage within the framework of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC) talks; in addition to tasks and responsibilities of the Petroleum Facilities Guard (PFG). Both delegations concluded their deliberations with a set of recommendations to be presented to the 5+5 JMC, as follows:

Swiftly resume face-to-face meetings of the 5+5 JMC, starting next week.

Immediately release all those detained on account of their identity and without pre-conditions or restrictions; take immediate measures to exchange, before the end of October, all those detained during military operations through the formation of specialized committees from the relevant parties.

Halt all hate speech campaigns, replace the narrative of hatred and incitement with a discourse of tolerance and reconciliation, and reject violence and terrorism.

Expedite the re-opening of air traffic and land transportation lines across all Libyan cities to ensure freedom of movement for all citizens.

Participants reviewed the security arrangements, which will be determined at a later stage within the framework of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC) talks

Refer the PFG tasks and responsibilities to the 5+5 JMC and request that it prioritizes this issue, provide a comprehensive assessment of the situation and take the measures required to ensure regular oil and gas production and export.

UNSMIL expresses its sincere gratitude to the Government of Egypt for its efforts in facilitating this important round of Libyan talks. The Mission equally appreciates the efforts of both delegations and welcomes the outcomes reached during the discussion. UNSMIL hopes that this positive development will contribute to paving the way towards a final and lasting ceasefire agreement.