Secretary-General Welcomes Openness to Libyan Humanitarian Pause amid COVID-19 Global Pandemic

SG/SM/20017

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the positive responses by the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army on 18 and 21 March respectively, to the calls for a humanitarian pause to stop the fighting. He hopes that this will be translated into an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities.

Given the already dire humanitarian situation in Libya and the possible impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Secretary-General calls on the parties to join forces to address the threat and to ensure unhindered access of humanitarian aid throughout the country.

The Secretary-General hopes that the humanitarian pause will be translated into a lasting ceasefire. He therefore calls on the parties to accept the draft ceasefire agreement emanating from the 5+5 Joint Military Commission talks facilitated by the United Nations in Geneva last month.

