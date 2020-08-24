Secretary-General Welcomes Calls for Ceasefire, End to Hostilities in Libya

SG/SM/20217

21 AUGUST 2020

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General welcomes the calls for a ceasefire and an end to hostilities in Libya, which were announced in separate statements today by Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj and Speaker of the House of Representatives Aguila Saleh.

The Secretary-General hopes the calls for a ceasefire will be respected immediately by armed forces from both sides and that its implementation will be taken up quickly within the United Nations-facilitated 5+5 Joint Military Commission. He also welcomes the call for an end to the blockage of oil production.

The Secretary-General calls on all parties to engage constructively in an inclusive political process based on the Berlin Conference outcomes and United Nations Security Council resolution 2510 (2020).

For information media. Not an official record.