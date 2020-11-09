Secretary-General urges Libyan dialogue parties to bridge partisanship, says future ‘is now in your hands’

SG/SM/20400

Following is the text of UN Secretary‑General António Guterres’ video message to the launch of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, held today:

I would like to start by expressing my gratitude to the Presidency and the Government of Tunisia for hosting this meeting and for their long‑standing support for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

You have gathered today to continue forging a new era of peace and stability for Libya. You have the opportunity to end a tragic conflict and create a future of dignity and hope.

The signing of a ceasefire agreement by the Libyan parties in Geneva last month was a fundamental step forward. I commend all those engaged in this process for their courage and determination.

Now it is your turn to shape the future of your country. Your commitment to this process will help restore Libyan sovereignty and the democratic legitimacy of Libyan institutions.

As you engage in dialogue to resolve your differences, your determination will be tested. However, compromise is the only approach that will pave the road to national unity. You can count on the United Nations to support your efforts. I call on the international community to provide its strong backing as well, including by ensuring full adherence to the Security Council arms embargo.

The future of Libya and all its people is greater than any partisan or individual differences. The future of Libya is now in your hands.

For information media. Not an official record.