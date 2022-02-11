Secretary-General Takes Note of Vote in Libya to Adopt Constitutional Amendment

SG/SM/21140

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following closely the situation in Libya. He takes note of vote taken on Thursday, 10 February, by the House of Representatives in consultation with the High State Council to adopt the constitutional amendment, which charts a path for the revision of the 2017 Constitutional Draft and for the electoral process. He also takes note of the vote of the House of Representatives to designate a new Prime Minister.

The Secretary-General calls on all parties and institutions to continue to ensure that such critical decisions are taken in a transparent and consensual manner.

The Secretary-General further calls on all parties to continue to preserve stability in Libya as a top priority. He reminds all institutions of the primary goal of holding national elections as soon possible in order to ensure that the political will of the 2.8 million Libyan citizens who registered to vote are respected.

