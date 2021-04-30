Secretary-General Special Envoy Jan Kubis discusses security, political situation in Libya, un support for reconciliation with PC President Mohamed Al Menfi in Tobruk

TOBRUK, 30 April 2021 - Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya Ján Kubiš met yesterday in Tobruk with the President of the Presidency Council of Libya Mr. Mohamed Al Menfi.

The Special Envoy briefed President Al Menfi on key elements of the recently adopted UN Security Council Resolutions no. 2570 (2021) and no. 2571 (2021) and on his recent engagement with regional and international interlocutors. They discussed ways to expedite the implementation of the Ceasefire Agreement in full, without any further delay with the opening of the coastal road as a necessary confidence-building step. In this regard, Special Envoy Kubiš and President Al Menfi also discussed needed steps at national and international levels to start the withdrawal process of mercenaries and foreign fighters and forces from the entirety of Libya without any delay as requested by the UN Security Council. The President expressed concern about the situation in Chad and its impact on Libya and the region. He further elaborated on the steps being taken by the Presidency Council to meet these challenges. The meeting also touched upon the PC efforts towards the unification of critical military and security institutions.

The Special Envoy praised the PC efforts to initiate a comprehensive rights-based national reconciliation and transitional justice process, including through the establishment of the High National Reconciliation Commission. He expressed the UN readiness to support this process in cooperation with the African Union and urged better representation of Libyan women in key leadership and decision-making positions.

The President of the Presidency Council Al Menfi reiterated the PC commitment to the holding of national elections on 24 December of this year.