26 Jul 2019

Secretary-General Saddened by Migrant Deaths after Boats Capsize off Libya Coast

Report
from UN Secretary-General
26 Jul 2019

SG/SM/19679-REF/1262

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is deeply saddened by the news that some 150 refugees and migrants lost their lives after the boats they were in capsized off the coast of Libya on 25 July. Children and pregnant women are among the missing.

He is also concerned by reports that many of the survivors rescued by the Libyan coast guard were placed in the Tajoura migrant detention centre, which is close to a military facility and was hit by an airstrike on 2 July that resulted in more than 50 deaths.

The Secretary-General reiterates that Libya is not a safe country of asylum and that refugees must be treated with dignity and respect, and in accordance with international law.

