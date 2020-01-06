06 Jan 2020

Secretary-General renews call for immediate ceasefire, return to dialogue in Libya

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original

SG/SM/19927

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General renews his call for an immediate ceasefire in Libya and a return to political dialogue by all parties. Any foreign support to the warring parties will only deepen the ongoing conflict and further complicate efforts to reach a peaceful and comprehensive political solution.

The Secretary-General reiterates that the continued violations of the Security Council arms embargo imposed by resolution 1970 (2011), and as modified by subsequent resolutions, only make matters worse. Strict adherence to the embargo is essential for creating an environment favourable to a cessation of hostilities.

For information media. Not an official record.

