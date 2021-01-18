Secretary-General Hails ‘Constructive’ Talks of Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

SG/SM/20540

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General commends the Advisory Committee of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum for its constructive discussions during its meeting in Geneva from 13 to 16 January. The Secretary-General commends in particular the decisive role played by women representatives and the Southern members to forge consensus on a recommended mechanism for the selection of the executive authority, in accordance with the road map adopted in Tunis last November.

The Secretary-General calls on the members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum to participate constructively in the vote on the selection mechanism and press ahead on the path to national elections on 24 December 2021.

The Secretary-General reiterates the support of the United Nations to the Libyan people in their efforts to advance peace and stability.

