Secretary-General Expresses Concern following Demonstrations in Libya

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is following with concern the demonstrations that were held in several cities in Libya, including Tripoli, Tobruk and Benghazi, on 1 July.

Recognizing the right to demonstrate peacefully, he calls on all protestors to avoid acts of violence and on the security forces to exercise utmost restraint.

The Secretary-General calls on all actors to refrain from any actions that could undermine stability. The Secretary-General urges Libyan actors to come together to overcome the continued political deadlock, which is deepening divisions and negatively impacting the country’s economy.

The United Nations and the Secretary-General’s Special Adviser on Libya, Stephanie Williams, are available to provide good offices and mediation between parties to chart a way out of the political deadlock through the organization of elections based on a firm constitutional framework as soon as possible. The recent meetings in Cairo and Geneva under United Nations auspices have achieved considerable progress, which should be built upon.