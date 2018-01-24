24 Jan 2018

Secretary-General Condemns Double Bombing in Libya

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 24 Jan 2018 View Original

SG/SM/18868

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary‑General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General condemns the double bombing in Al-Salmani district of the Libyan city of Benghazi on 24 January and deplores the loss of civilian life, including children. The Secretary-General expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the injured swift recovery.

The Secretary-General is also alarmed by reports of summary executions being carried out in Benghazi in retaliation for the attack.

The Secretary-General reiterates that there can be no military solution to the Libyan crisis. The perpetrators of the attack in Al-Salmani, and of any criminal acts carried out in retaliation, must be brought to justice.

For information media. Not an official record.

