Second evacuation flight of 2022 from Libya to Rwanda brings 132 asylum seekers to safety [EN/AR]

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, on Tuesday evening evacuated a group of 132 vulnerable asylum seekers out of Libya to safety in Rwanda.

The group of men, women, and children – the youngest less than one year old – were from Eritrea, Sudan, Ethiopia, South Sudan, and Somalia. Most had been living in urban areas of Tripoli. They include survivors of violence and torture, and women and girls at risk.

The group evacuated Tuesday night will join 326 other refugees and asylum seekers at the Emergency Transit Mechanism (ETM) in Gashora, Rwanda. At the ETM Centre UNHCR provides assistance including shelter, food, medical care, psycho-social support, activities for children, livelihoods and education opportunities including technical and vocational trainings.

“These vital flights provide hope and safety for some of the most vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers in Libya. We are very grateful to the relevant Libyan authorities for their support and cooperation in facilitating all necessary formalities for the organization of these humanitarian evacuation flights” said UNHCR’s acting Chief of Mission in Libya, Djamal Zamoum.

“However, these opportunities are limited. We continue to urge other countries to provide more pathways or resettlement opportunities to help others find safety out of Libya.”

The group will stay at the transit facility while durable solutions are sought for them, including resettlement, voluntary return to countries where they had previously been granted asylum, countries of origin whenever it is safe to do so, or integration with local Rwandan communities, if possible.

“These are life-saving and life-changing evacuations, and this has been evident from the experiences that these refugees and asylum seekers have undergone. We continue to highlight their urgent need for help and hope,” said Ahmed Baba Fall, the UNHCR Representative in Rwanda. “We express our gratitude to the Government of Rwanda, the African Union, our supporters and donors for their commitment to ensure these evacuated persons are evacuated and able to benefit from protection, essential services and interventions, and eventually access durable solutions”

The Emergency Transit Mechanism in Rwanda was set up in mid-2019, following an agreement between the Government of Rwanda, UNHCR, and the African Union, and with financial support from the European Union,

Austria, Denmark, Germany, and the USA, to provide a safe space and longterm solutions to some of the most vulnerable asylum seekers and refugees in Libya.

Rwanda has now received 1,075 refugees and asylum seekers, who arrived on nine evacuation flights from Libya to the ETM since its establishment. The other flight this year was in March. Over 57% of arrivals in Rwanda have been resettled to third countries.

With this latest evacuation, 8,296 vulnerable refugees and asylum seekers have been helped on flights out of Libya to safety since 2017.

