The Second Berlin Conference on Libya - Conference Conclusions (23 June 2021)

Today, at the invitation of German Foreign Minister Maas and United Nations Secretary-General Guterres, High Representatives of the Governments of Algeria, China, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (AU Chair), Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Libya, the Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Tunisia, Turkey, the Republic of the Congo (Chair of the High-Level Commission of the AU on Libya), the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, and the League of Arab States, have gathered for the Second Berlin Conference on Libya.

We, the participants, reiterate and reaffirm the commitments made in the Conclusions of the Berlin Conference on Libya of 19 January 2020.

The situation in Libya has improved significantly since the Berlin Conference on Libya held on 19 January 2020. Hostilities have stopped. A ceasefire is in place. The oil shutdown was lifted. An inclusive, Libyan-led and Libyan-owned Political dialogue resumed among all Libyan political parties and actors, under the auspices of the United Nations. An interim executive authority was established, and the interim Government of National Unity (GNU) approved by the House of Representatives.

Accordingly, as Libya is now proceeding towards national elections, the Berlin Process now includes Libya as a full participant. We warmly welcome the participation of Prime Minister Dabaiba, representing the interim Government of National Unity of Libya, which has reaffirmed its commitment to the election date of 24 December 2021, in today’s conference.

However, more needs to be done to address and resolve the underlying causes of conflict, consolidate Libyan sovereignty, build on the progress made, and restore peace and prosperity for all Libyans. National Presidential and Parliamentary elections scheduled for 24 December 2021 need to take place as agreed in the Roadmap adopted by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Tunis in November 2020, and their results need to be accepted by all. The necessary constitutional and legislative arrangements must be adopted. All foreign forces and mercenaries need to be withdrawn from Libya without delay[1] ,and the security sector reformed and placed firmly under unified, civilian authority and oversight. A transparent and fair allocation of resources across the country must be ensured. Human rights violations and abuses as well as violations of international humanitarian law must be addressed and a process of inclusive, comprehensive and rights-based national reconciliation and transitional justice needs to begin. Inclusive intra-Libyan dialogue must continue.

We commend the Libyan parties for their readiness to turn the page, put behind them past conflicts and take serious steps towards the unification of Libyan institutions and ending the political transition.

We reaffirm our strong commitment to the UN-facilitated, Libyan-led and Libyan owned political process and the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity of Libya.

We reaffirm our commitment to refrain from interference in the conflict or in the internal affairs of Libya and urge all international actors to do the same.

We recognize the important role and efforts of neighboring countries and the Libya Quartet (African Union, League of Arab States, European Union and the United Nations) in support of the Libyan peace process under the auspices of the United Nations.

We welcome the role of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), thank the former UN Special Representatives and UN Special Envoy Kubiš for their work, and we fully support the ongoing good offices efforts of the UN.