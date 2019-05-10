10 May 2019

‘Save us from this area, from this war’: Refugees seek safety in Tripoli school

By Francesca Mannochi and Alessio Romenzi

Throughout the past month of violence that has gripped Libya’s capital, aid groups have repeatedly warned of the grave danger 3,400 migrants and refugees face while detained near Tripoli’s front lines.

The UN’s refugee agency, UNHCR, said an airstrike landed near a migrant detention centre that holds more than 500 people on 8 May, injuring two people. And in late April conflicting reports emerged that a militia had opened fire in another Tripoli facility.

Read more on The New Humanitarian.

