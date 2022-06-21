SASG Stephanie Williams Press Statement Members of the House of Representatives and the High Council of State United Nations-Facilitated Joint Committee to Determine the Libyan Constitutional Framework for Elections [EN/AR]

Cairo, Egypt | 12-19 June 2022Cairo, Egypt | 12-19 June 2022 -

The third and final round of negotiations between the Joint House of Representatives and High Council of State Committee on the Libyan Constitutional Track drew to a close in the early morning of 20 June.

The Joint Committee achieved a great deal of consensus on the contentious articles in the Libyan Draft Constitution. Differences persist on the measures governing the transitional period leading to elections.

In my capacity as the Special Adviser to the Secretary-General on Libya, I call upon the Presidencies of the two Chambers to meet within ten days at an agreed upon location to bridge outstanding issues.

On behalf of the United Nations, I would like to take this opportunity to, once more, express our gratitude to the Government and the people of the Arab Republic of Egypt for their kind hospitality during the three rounds of the talks here in Cairo.

I would also like to thank the members of the two Chambers for their efforts to resolve their differences on a number of complex issues. The Libyan people deserve no less from their political leaders. I would also like to commend the professional staff of the Chambers for their tireless efforts.

The United Nations remains committed to supporting all Libyan efforts to end the country’s long period of transition and instability through inclusive and transparent national elections at the earliest possible date, and to meet the aspirations of the nearly three million who have registered to vote.

In closing, I would like to thank the terrific United Nations team who has accompanied the Libyans in this endeavor.