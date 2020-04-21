Response and gaps in health sector coverage for March 2020 (based on 4W analysis)

Health sector response:

• 12 health sector organizations are operational (4 UN agencies: UNFPA, IOM, UNHCR, WHO; 7 INGOs: IRC, GIZ,

IMC, PUI, TdH, HI and CEFA. A separate feedback is received from AICS)

• 22 (100%) out of 22 districts were reached by health sector partners.

• Most of health sector assistance was provided in 48 (48%) of 100 municipalities.

• 20 (42%) of 48 reached municipalities were ranked as higher than 3 severity scale. o 7,260 (95%) of medical procedures (HRP funded) took place in areas higher than 3. o 5,834 (51%) of medical procedures (HRP funded) and 5,536 (49%) of medical procedures (non HRP funded) took place in areas ranked as 3. o 718 (100%) of medical procedures (non HRP funded) took place in areas ranked less than 3.

• A total of 19,757 medical procedures (including 17,486 outpatient consultations, 405 referrals and 1,562 trauma related consultations,148 mental health consultations, 154 disability related consultations, 2 vaginal deliveries attended by a skilled attendant) were provided by health sector organizations.

• The gender breakdown of patients who received medical procedures: 51% - men, 49% - women. 19% of services were for children younger than 18 years old while 81% of services to adult population (older than 18%).

• 4% of all medical procedures were provided in severity scale less than 3 while 61% in areas ranked as 3 and 35% in areas higher than 3.

• 4% of all mobile medical teams were provided in severity scale less than 3 while 83% in areas ranked as 3 and 13% in areas higher than 3.

• 22 health facilities and community center provide MHPSS services.

• 53 mobile medical teams/clinics are deployed across the country.

• 65 health facilities (including detention centers, collective centers, and community centers) are supported by mobile medical teams/clinics across the country.

• 82% of EWARN sentinel sites report in a timely manner with 79% of disease outbreaks responded to within 72 hours of identification.

• There are 126 EWARN sentinel sites across the country with the highest concentration of them in Al Margeb,

Benghazi, Eljdabia, Misrata, and Zwara.

• 61 public PHC centers received support with health services and commodities.

• 43 public secondary health facilities received support with health services and commodities.

• A total of 104 public health facilities supported with health services and commodities.

• No public health facilities received support with physical rehabilitation/refurbished.

• A total of 142 standard health kits were distributed. The majority of kits were distributed to Tripoli, Benghazi, Misrata and Sebha. Districts as Ghat, Aljafra, Ejdabia, Ubari, Murzug, Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Derna, Sirt receive 1or kits which is not sufficient to address the essential needs.

• Health sector partners cover 10 IDP camps in Benghazi, Misrata and Tripoli.

• 3 official detention centers in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Benghazi are covered by fixed health points and/or mobile medical teams.

• 1 disembarkation point in Tripoli is covered by fixed health point and/or mobile medical team.

• 104 public health facilities (PHC centers and hospitals) are supported some kind of assistance including services and supplies.

• A total of 939 health service providers were trained.

• 3 flash updates on attack on health care was produced.

Gaps and weaknesses of health sector response

Strategic objective 1: Increase access to life-saving and life-sustaining humanitarian health assistance, with an emphasis on the most vulnerable and on improving the early detection of and response to disease outbreaks.

Provide a minimum package of integrated health services at primary and secondary levels (integrated services cover emergency and trauma care, management of Communicable and Non-Communicable Diseases, Maternal,

Neonatal and Child Health (MNCH), Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS) and clinical rehabilitation).

• Health sector does not have service delivery coverage in the following districts: Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Aljfara, Almarj,

Derna, Nalut, Tobruk, Ubari and Sirt. No service provision was registered in terms of support with outpatient consultations, referrals, trauma/injury related, mental health and disability related consultations, vaginal and caesarian support.

• Number of outpatient support is at minimum in Azzawya, Murzuq, Sebha, Wadi Ashshati, and Zwara.

• No trauma response is provided in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Aljfara, Almarj, Derna, Ejdabia, Ghat, Nalut, Sirt, Tobruk,

Ubari, Wadi Ashshati.

• Referral system should be enhanced in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Aljfara, Al Jufra, Al Kufra, Almarj, Derna, Ghat, Murzug,

Nalut, Sirt, Tobruk, Ubari and Wadi Ashati. No referral services are available in these districts.

• Mental health consultations are not provided in most of districts (with the exception of Al Jabal Al Gharbi, Misrata,

Sebha, Benghazi, Sebha, Tripoli and Zwara).

• Disability support is only focused on Misrata, Sebha, Sirt and Tripoli.

• Reproductive Health services are not being reported (with 2 supported vaginal deliveries only).

Provide continuous and interrupted immunization services to children

• There is no data available or shared by the authorities for coverage by Hexa and/or MMR.

Expand the reporting capacity of the early warning system and support health authorities to carryout timely response to disease outbreaks

• There is a need to scale up and increase not only the number of new sentinel in different districts but make sure the current ones (126) are all active while 82% provide regular reports.

Strategic objective 2: Strengthen health system capacity to provide the minimum health service package and manage the health information system.

Coordinate the humanitarian health response

• There are no reported assessments by any organizations.

Provide health facilities with essential medicines, medical supplies and equipment

• There are only 61 PHC facilities which were assisted with no support in the following districts: Al Jabal Al Gharbi,

Aljufra, Almarj, Azzawiya, Murzug, Nalut, Ubari and Zwara.

• 43 hospitals received assistance while hospitals in Aljafra, Alkufra, Azzawya, Ghat did not receive support.

• Response with assistance with medical equipment is nonexistent or not being reported properly.

• Standard health kits were not provided Aljufra, Alkifra, Almarj.

Increase access to health services by establishing functional health facilities and mobile medical teams (including EMT)

• Mobile medical teams should be introduced in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Aljfara, Aljufra, Almarj, Derna, Ejdabia, Ghat,

Nalut, Sirt, Tobruk, Ubari, Wadi Ashshati.

• Minimum response is in place with rehabilitation/refurbishment of health facilities. No facilities were supported.

• It is essential to receive a standard list of camps and settlements in order to evaluate the impact and coverage of these locations by mobile medical teams and fixed health clinics.

• Not clear the reason of covering only 1 disembarkation point in Tripoli if there are other remaining functioning similar points.

• Only 3 formal detention centers are reported to be covered. The number of detention centers is higher than 3. There is a need to clarify this point.

Health sector does not reach any public health facilities (PHC centers and hospitals) with different types of support (services and supplies) in Azzawya (0), and Aljfara (1), Aljufra (1), Ghat (1), Murzuq (1), Ubari (1).

Strategic objective 3: Strengthen health and community (including IDP, migrants and refugees) resilience to absorb and respond to shocks with an emphasis on protection to ensure equitable access to quality health care services.

• Capacity building events covered 939 health service providers with coverage only in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, Almargeb,

Almarj, Benghazi, Derna, Sebha, Tobruk, and Tripoli.

• The highest number of covered health workers by trainings is in Tripoli (229) and Tobruk (248).

• No training courses targeting community health workers were reported.

• No health workers were trained on CMR (clinical management of rape).