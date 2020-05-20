Response and gaps in health sector coverage for April 2020 (based on 4W analysis)

Health sector response:

12 health sector organizations are operational (6 UN agencies: UNFPA, IOM, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNDP, WHO; 6 INGOs: IRC, GIZ, IMC, PUI, HI and CEFA)

18 (82%) out of 22 districts were reached by health sector partners.

Most of health sector assistance was provided in 36 (36%) of 100 municipalities.

16 (44%) of 36 reached municipalities were ranked as higher than 3 severity scale. o 5,289 (95%) of medical procedures (HRP funded) took place in areas higher than 3. o 6,556 (51%) of medical procedures (HRP funded) and 2,017 (49%) of medical procedures (non HRP funded) took place in areas ranked as 3. o 912 (100%) of medical procedures (non HRP funded) took place in areas ranked less than 3.

A total of 15,038 medical procedures (including 12,439 outpatient consultations, 132 referrals and 2,299 trauma related consultations,73 mental health consultations, 90 disability related consultations, 5 vaginal deliveries attended by a skilled attendant) were provided by health sector organizations.

The gender breakdown of patients who received medical procedures: 38% - men, 62% - women. 16% of medical procedures were provided to children under 18 years old and 84% to people older than 18 years old.

6% of all medical procedures were provided in severity scale areas less than 3 while 57% - in areas ranked as 3 and 37% - in areas higher than 3.

Out of 42 operational mobile medical teams, 8 (19%) are in areas of severity scale higher than 3, 32 (76%)– in areas ranked as 3 and 2 (5%) in areas of severity scale less than 3.

19 health facilities and community center provide MHPSS services.

42 mobile medical teams/clinics are deployed across the country.

50 health facilities (including detention centers, collective centers, and community centers) are supported by mobile medical teams/clinics across the country.

50% of EWARN sentinel sites report in a timely manner with 70% of disease outbreaks responded to within 72 hours of identification.

There are 126 EWARN sentinel sites across the country with the highest concentration of them in Al Margeb,

Benghazi, Eljdabia, Misrata, and Zwara.

53 public PHC centers received support with health services and commodities.

23 public secondary health facilities received support with health services and commodities.

A total of 76 public health facilities supported with health services and commodities.

1 public health facility received support with physical rehabilitation/refurbished.

A total of 158 standard health kits were distributed. The majority of kits were distributed to Tripoli, Alkufra,

Azzawya, Aljfara, Zwara, Al Jabal Al Gharbi, Nalut,Almargeb, Benghazi and Sabha.

Health sector partners cover 14 IDP camps in Benghazi, Misrata and Tripoli.

10 official detention centers in Al Jabal Al Gharbi, Alkufra, Almargeb, Azzawya, Benghazi and Zwaraare covered by fixed health points and/or mobile medical teams.

4 disembarkation point in Tripoli, Zwara and Almargeb are covered by fixed health point and/or mobile medical team.

76 public health facilities (PHC centers and hospitals) are supported some kind of assistance including services and supplies.

A total of 796 health service providers were trained.