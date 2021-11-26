Research Terms of Reference: Tawergha Neighbourhood Mapping LBY2110, Libya (25/11/2021 Version 1)

General Objective

This mapping assessment aims to provide humanitarian-development-peace ‘nexus’ actors with information related to the boundaries of Tawergha city and its neighbourhoods, agricultural land, and the locations of education and health facilities, commercial area/markets, as well as local governance offices to inform Nexus Working Group 2022 Programming

Specific Objective(s)

Identify and map baladiya administrative boundaries, muhallah boundaries and the main roads Identify and map agricultural land Identify and map key service infrastructure, specifically health centres, education centres, commercial area/markets, as well as local governance offices

Research Questions