Libya
Research Terms of Reference: Tawergha Neighbourhood Mapping LBY2110, Libya (25/11/2021 Version 1)
Attachments
General Objective
This mapping assessment aims to provide humanitarian-development-peace ‘nexus’ actors with information related to the boundaries of Tawergha city and its neighbourhoods, agricultural land, and the locations of education and health facilities, commercial area/markets, as well as local governance offices to inform Nexus Working Group 2022 Programming
Specific Objective(s)
Identify and map baladiya administrative boundaries, muhallah boundaries and the main roads
Identify and map agricultural land
Identify and map key service infrastructure, specifically health centres, education centres, commercial area/markets, as well as local governance offices
Research Questions
Where are the city, muhallah, and neighbourhood boundaries and its main roads?
Where are the agricultural lands located?
What are the location and operationality of key service infrastructure, specifically health centres, education centres, commercial area/markets, as well as local governance offices?