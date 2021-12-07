Research Terms of Reference: Settlement-based Assessment Ajdabiya LBY2109, Libya (December 2021, Version 1)

2. Methodology

2.1 Methodology overview

To address the above-mentioned information gaps and support the identified interventions, this SBA is designed around three thematic areas: 1) essential service operationality and accessibility, 2) livelihoods, and 3) social cohesion. The SBA will build on a mixed methods approach, combining qualitative and quantitative methods, to facilitate the integrative analysis of the thematic areas. This will allow for a settlement-based approach to understand how access to essential service infrastructure and governance structures are interlinked. Through understanding a city as a system, a settlement-based approach offers a pathway for supporting local initiatives and for international organizations to achieve their goals.10 Data collection will take place in December 2021.