Research Terms of Reference: Settlement-Based Assessment Abu Salim Tripoli LBY2104 , Libya (May 2021, V1)

General Objective

This settlement-based assessment (SBA) aims to provide humanitarian-development-peace ‘nexus’1 actors with information related to service delivery and living conditions in Abu Salim Tripoli, Libya. The SBA will help ‘nexus’ actors identify efficient entry points for supporting medium- to long-term solutions to service delivery challenges and supporting rehabilitation of conflict-affected areas.

Specific Objective(s)

This assessment will focus on collecting information on two thematic areas: (i) essential service operationality and (ii) living standards. Regarding the first, the objective is to identify the functionality of key service provision infrastructure and identify the stakeholders involved in provision. For the second thematic area, the objective is to understand context for rehabilitation and reconstruction of areas damaged by conflict by assessing living conditions in those areas and how these conditions impact access to essential services. The levels of analysis will be the following: (1) the municipality of Abu Salim, (2) muhallahs (smaller administrative geographic units), and (3) specific population groups among area residents (IDP and returnee); within these levels, a greater focus will be placed on the conflict-affected areas.

To fulfil the outlined purpose of this assessment, the following activities and objectives will be explored: