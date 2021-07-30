Libya
Research Terms of Reference: Settlement-Based Assessment Abu Salim Tripoli LBY2104 , Libya (May 2021, V1)
General Objective
This settlement-based assessment (SBA) aims to provide humanitarian-development-peace ‘nexus’1 actors with information related to service delivery and living conditions in Abu Salim Tripoli, Libya. The SBA will help ‘nexus’ actors identify efficient entry points for supporting medium- to long-term solutions to service delivery challenges and supporting rehabilitation of conflict-affected areas.
Specific Objective(s)
This assessment will focus on collecting information on two thematic areas: (i) essential service operationality and (ii) living standards. Regarding the first, the objective is to identify the functionality of key service provision infrastructure and identify the stakeholders involved in provision. For the second thematic area, the objective is to understand context for rehabilitation and reconstruction of areas damaged by conflict by assessing living conditions in those areas and how these conditions impact access to essential services. The levels of analysis will be the following: (1) the municipality of Abu Salim, (2) muhallahs (smaller administrative geographic units), and (3) specific population groups among area residents (IDP and returnee); within these levels, a greater focus will be placed on the conflict-affected areas.
To fulfil the outlined purpose of this assessment, the following activities and objectives will be explored:
Define and profile the primary geographic areas and subsequent population groups within the municipality of Abu Salim
1.1. Identify and map official administrative muhallah boundaries and unofficial community areas
1.2. Identify population groups and perceived socio-economic profile of muhallahs
1.3. Identify areas affected by conflict damage
Identify and assess operationality of key service infrastructure, specifically electricity, water, health centres, and education centres, with a focus on conflict- affected areas
2.1. Identify factors that restrict access to services, such as distance and operationality
2.2. Identify service-related key stakeholders in each respective service area
2.3. Identify priority sectors and areas for essential services rehabilitation
Measure residents’ perceptions of service provision/access and living conditions in their muhallah of residence
3.1. Identify where and how populations in conflict-affected areas access essential services
3.2. Identify key issues preventing IDP returns
3.3. Identify key issues experienced by returnees upon return