Research Terms of Reference: Neighbourhood Dynamics and Protection Needs – Gargaresh, Tripoli LBY2102, Libya, March 2021 V2

1. Executive Summary

General Objective: This rapid assessment aims to inform immediate and future multi-sectoral humanitarian response planning for migrants and refugees residing in urban centres, with a focus on recent arrivals, by enhancing understanding of neighbourhood and community dynamics, alongside current shelter needs and conditions, local protection concerns and availability and accessibility of basic services4 in the Gargaresh neighbourhood in western Tripoli.

Specific Objective(s):

To evaluate the accessibility and availability of key public services and infrastructure (focus on water, electricity, health clinics, education) with a specific focus on safe and dignified access

To assess the accessibility and availability of housing for new arrivals, as well as shelter conditions (enclosure issues, as well as housing, land and property – rental agreements, contracts, pricing and eviction threats)

To understand the degree to which community networks5 exist within the neighbourhood to support migrants and refugees, particularly new arrivals in the area, and how these networks cope with / absorb new arrivals

To explore the percieved safety and security mechanisms and resources within migrant and refugee communities; looking in particular at relationships with different members of the host community (such as landlords).

To explore the protection incidents and concerns among migrants and refugees in the neighbourhood, particularly those recently arrived.