Research Terms of Reference: Mixed Migration Trend Monitoring in Libya: Thematic assessment no 2: Refugees and migrants’ access to food, WASH, shelter and NFIs: 6 September 2018, Version 2

2. Rationale

2.1. Rationale

The humanitarian situation in Libya remains acute. Since the 2011 Revolution, Libya has experienced several waves of armed conflict between rival armed groups, causing substantial civilian deaths, internal displacement and destruction of property. Approximately 400,000 individuals became internally displaced as a result of the nationwide renewed conflict from 2014 onwards5 and as of July 27, 2018, an estimated 1.1 million people were still in need of humanitarian assistance6 , out of which 378,000 were children.7 Furthermore, as a result of the renewed conflict in 2014, Libya plunged into a severe economic crisis, coupled with a critical liquidity crisis,8 further deteriorating individuals’ living conditions and access to basic goods and services.

Despite this highly volatile security situation and worsening economy, Libya remains an important country of destination and transit for refugees and migrants in the region.In July 2018, an estimated 650,000 refugees and migrants were present in Libya, with at least 9,000 of them in detention centers. 10 Different human rights and humanitarian organizations have highlighted the abuses to which refugees and migrants in and outside of detention centers are subject to such as kidnapping, sexual abuse, torture and slavery. 11 However, while information is provided in regards to refugees and migrants’ protection needs, little is known about refugees and migrants’ current needs and access to basic goods and services such as food, WASH and non-food items in Libya. Nationwide studies like the REACH’s Multi Sector Needs Assessments12 provide rigorous analyses of populations’ needs but the focus is largely put on host communities. Conversely, REACH’s recent study on refugees and migrants’ access to cash in Libya13 focuses only on the impacts of the liquidity crisis on refugees and migrants’ livelihoods and protection needs. In light of the evolving humanitarian crisis and considering that refugees and migrants represent one of the most vulnerable groups in Libya, it is crucial to assess their specific needs inside Libya.

REACH is therefore conducting this study in the framework of a partnership with UNHCR with the aim to increase understanding in regards to refugees and migrants’ needs and access to food, WASH, shelter and NFI protection and assistance to help improve humanitarian actors’ migration programming.