Research Terms of Reference: Mixed Migration Trend Monitoring in Libya: routes output no 2 LBY1802c - 01 December 2018 final

General Objective

To provide UNHCR and other stakeholders working on mixed migration3 related programming with timely and updated information on mixed migration flows in Libya, with a focus on entry and exit points in the east, south and west of the country

Specific Objective(s)

 To analyse evolving mixed migration dynamics in Libya since April 2018, with a focus on

a) Current entry and exit points between Libya and its neighbouring countries Egypt, Niger, Chad, Algeria, Sudan and Tunisia, and changes since April 2018

b) Current routes within Libya, and changes since April 2018

c) general migration patterns in the east and west of Libya (incl changes in routes, presence of smuggling hubs, boat embarkation points)

 To identify and examine the factors that shaped these evolutions, notably the resumption of clashes in Tripoli

 To explore the impact of these evolutions on refugees and migrants’ (R&M) experience in Libya, incl. decision making, locations and movements to, inside and out of Libya